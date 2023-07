Police investigate shooting at gas station in Southwest Philadelphia

Officials have not released information on the victim's condition, or a potential suspect.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A disturbing discovery was made in Southwest Philadelphia just after sunrise.

Police tell Action News one person was found shot at the entrance of the Conoco gas station on Lindbergh Boulevard near 54th Street.

That victim was rushed to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

