2 sought for stealing thousands in cash and merchandise from Southwest Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two men who burglarized a grocery store in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators released surveillance video of the crime on Tuesday.

The theft happened around 4:30 a.m. on July 6 at Jennifer Grocery in the 4800 block of Chester Avenue.

Police say the suspects broke in through the outside basement doors.

Investigators say the thieves then took several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise and even tried to break into the store's gaming machines.

They got out the same way they got in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).