Fatal Southwest Philadelphia fire being investigated as homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fire where a 21-year-old woman was found dead in Southwest Philadelphia as a homicide.
Police said officers and fire crews and responded to the 5200 block of Chester Avenue for reports of a fire with people trapped inside around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kiara Watkins, 21, of the 5200 block of West Thompson Street, was found inside a bedroom in a rear apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police announced Wednesday that an investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division.
There is no word on a motive or a suspect at this time.
Police said all others in the home made it out safely and there were no other injuries.
