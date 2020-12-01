fire

21-year-old woman killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue.

Police and fire crews responded. There were reports of people trapped inside the home.

The 21-year-old woman was found in a bedroom in the rear apartment, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all others in the home made it out safely and no there were no other injuries.

It took crews around a half hour to get the fire under control.

The fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafatal firefiredeadly fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
House goes up in flames in Pennsauken
South Jersey house fire labeled suspicious
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News