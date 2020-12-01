21-year-old woman killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Southwest Philadelphia.The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue.Police and fire crews responded. There were reports of people trapped inside the home.The 21-year-old woman was found in a bedroom in the rear apartment, police said.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said all others in the home made it out safely and no there were no other injuries.It took crews around a half hour to get the fire under control.The fire is under investigation.