Upon arrival, officers found the 37-year-old victim shot several times, including in the head.

Suspect sought after man shot and killed outside motorcycle club in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Southwest Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted outside a motorcycle club on South 53rd Street and Greenway Avenue before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the 37-year-old victim shot several times, including in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word on a motive at this time.