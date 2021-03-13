17-year-old boy shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in the city's Kingsessing section.

The shooting happened Friday just before 8 p.m. on the 5800 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the chest.

The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No weapon was recovered from the scene, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.
