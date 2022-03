How to stop spam texts: Expert tips to block, report unwanted messages

Here is what you should do to stop them:

Try replying "STOP" to opt-out and unsubscribe your number from the mailing list

Block the number: If the same number continuously sends you spam, you can always block the number. Blocking a number varies by cell phone manufacturer

Report messages: You can protect yourself from spammers by forwarding the text to 7726 (SPAM). You can also go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov or notifying your cell carrier

CHICAGO -- The text message is clear: Scammers want to steal from you in a new way.For the second year in a row, spam texts have outnumbered spam calls.According to the annual RoboKiller Phone Spam Report , 87.8 billion spam texts were sent in 2021, which far surpasses the 72.2 billion spam calls in the same timeframe.-For iPhones, tap the contact information from the Message App and click "block this caller"-On Androids, tap the conversation in the message app. Locate the three dots and click details. From details, you should find a button to "block and report spam"