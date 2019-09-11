Spill in chemistry lab prompts Philadelphia Academy Charter High School evacuation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a tense start to the school day for students in Northeast Philadelphia who were evacuated after a report of a strong odor of gas.Students and faculty were told to exit Philadelphia Academy Charter High School on the 1700 block of Tomlinson Road just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.Chopper 6 was overhead as students gathered out front of the school.Philadelphia Gas Works was notified and students were allowed back inside about an hour later.Investigators say there was a spill in the chemistry lab which caused the odor.It was cleaned and cleared by a hazmat team.