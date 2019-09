EMBED >More News Videos Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.

In Week 2, The Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. In this week's Three and Out, Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers examine the matchup from all sides and Jaws predicts the final score.Why has Philly had so much success vs. AtlantaDoes Jordan Howard derserve more touches?Biggest matchup that will decide the outcome