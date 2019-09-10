6abc Action News team sends a get well message to Nick Foles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5193696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Super Bowl MVP says he'll always cherish the City of Brotherly Love.

He's no longer an Eagle, but Nick Foles will always be a part of Philadelphia after delivering the team's first Super Bowl victory.Following the news that Foles will miss significant time after sustaining a broken clavicle on Sunday, members of the Action News team Rick Williams, Alicia Vitarelli, Sarah Bloomquist, Nydia Han and Katie Katro offer messages of thanks and wishes for a speedy recovery to the former Eagle.In his first game since leaving the Eagles this past offseason, Foles was seriously just 10 pays into his Jaguars' debut. The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve, although he is expected to return later in the season.Foles knew something was wrong when a former Kansas City teammate, defensive tackle Chris Jones, landed on him after he threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the back corner of the end zone. Jones wasn't flagged for landing on top of the quarterback."Everything happened so fast," Foles said. "I know he'd never want to do that. It was probably just one of those things. It was just unfortunate it happened. I landed on it wrong and it happens in this sport. We'll keep moving forward. Chris is a tremendous player, and I gave him a hug after the game because I was excited to see him. He's a bright, young player."The Jaguars signed Foles, the Super Bowl MVP who led the Philadelphia Eagles their first championship, to a four-year, $88 million contract in March to be the answer to the franchise's two-decade-long search for a quarterback.