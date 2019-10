The Phillies have their man in Joe Girardi, the former World Series winning manager of the New York Yankees. Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was let go after failing to take the team to the playoffs in two seasons at the helm.In this week's Sports Flash, Jeff Skversky and Ducis Rodgers break down the hire, what he brings to Philadelphia and how he can take the Phillies to the next level.