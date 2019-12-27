Sports

Eagles, Sixers post big wins in big week for Philly sports

Christmas week posed a stiff test for the Eagles and Sixers, but both local teams came out flying high after convincing wins over more-hyped rivals.

It started Sunday at the Linc, where Philadelphia avenged an earlier loss to Dallas, with a 17-9 victory that moved the Birds into first place. Three days later, on Christmas Day, the Sixers trampled the NBA's top team, blowing out the Bucks 121-109 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate.

For the Eagles, a win on Sunday or a Cowboys' loss clinches a third straight playoff berth, while the Sixers are fighting to be a top seed in the East with much of the season to play.
EMBED More News Videos

For the Eagles, the math is simple: Win and you're in. Ducis Rodgers makes his score prediction for the regular-season finale.


No matter the ultimate outcome, both teams have given fans reasons to be excited heading into 2020.

In this week's 6abc Sports Flash, Jamie Apody takes stock of both teams as 2019 comes to a close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportssports flash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
ESPN reporter diagnosed with HLH before he died
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
McDonald's workers help save woman who feared for her life
Show More
AccuWeather: Stuck In The Clouds
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
Watch goats eat your Christmas tree
Pa. dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims
81-year-old man, daughter killed in Berks County crash
More TOP STORIES News