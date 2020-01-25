It's OK to root for Andy Reid in the Super Bowl

Andy Reid is back in the Super Bowl.The former Philadelphia Eagles coach will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami next Sunday.Reid never won a title with the Birds, but he laid the foundation for Philadelphia to become a contender. He went 130-93-1 as Eagles coach and reached four consecutive conference title games and a Super Bowl, but fell short of delivering a title in Philadelphia.Despite his postseason shortcomings, Reid's accomplishments shouldn't be discredited, says Sports Director Ducis Rodgers.So get ready to put your green in the closet for one week. It's time to go red for Reid.