sports flash

It's OK to root for Andy Reid in the Super Bowl

Andy Reid is back in the Super Bowl.

The former Philadelphia Eagles coach will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami next Sunday.

Reid never won a title with the Birds, but he laid the foundation for Philadelphia to become a contender. He went 130-93-1 as Eagles coach and reached four consecutive conference title games and a Super Bowl, but fell short of delivering a title in Philadelphia.

Despite his postseason shortcomings, Reid's accomplishments shouldn't be discredited, says Sports Director Ducis Rodgers.

So get ready to put your green in the closet for one week. It's time to go red for Reid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssports flash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
6abc SPORTS FLASH: Was this Eagles season a success?
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: How far can the Birds go in playoffs?
6abc Sports Flash: Christmas week was big for Philly sports
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Will the Eagles beat rival Dallas?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain Saturday
Photo album found at Goodwill returned to rightful owners
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philly strip mall
McClure Elementary to remain closed for a few days
At least 1 injured in Vineland crash
Show More
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
First appearance for next Archbishop of Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News