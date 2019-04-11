Lindsey Harding becomes first female coach in 76ers history

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have promoted Lindsey Harding to Player Development Coach, making her the first female coach in franchise history."It's pretty awesome. I think about this like a goal and having an opportunity to be on the floor and coach some of the best players in the world," Harding told Action News prior to Wednesday's night game.The 76ers said, in her new role, Harding's primary responsibility will be to monitor and continuously develop players' skillsets through on-court training and daily film breakdown."I am very excited about Lindsey's promotion to Player Development Coach," Head Coach Brett Brown said in a statement. "Her many years of basketball experiences and success, will certainly be a welcomed addition to our very diverse and growing coaching staff. The development of our players from a skill acquisition and holistic standpoint, have always been at the forefront of our objectives. Her personality, work ethic and spirit will only add to her ability to coach and help us develop our players. I think she's going to be a star."Harding joined the organization prior to the 2018-19 season and served as a pro personnel scout, observing talent at games throughout the country and abroad.She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft out of Duke and played for nine seasons.She was named the 2007 Naismith College Player of the Year as she led the Blue Devils to a 32-2 record.Her No. 10 was retired at Duke.