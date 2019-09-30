Sports

76ers' Mike Scott says should've walked, not fought with Eagles fans at tailgate

PHILADELPHIA, Pa -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott says he should have walked away from a fight with Eagles fans earlier this month at the stadium parking lots.

Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Washington Redskins jersey and hat to the party. Scott said Monday at the 76ers media day that he heard racial slurs that escalated the fight.

Scott says he definitely has "to be the bigger person. I definitely should have walked away. I didn't. He was talking crazy. He took it to the next level and I had to see if he's going to match the energy."

Scott stuck around after the incident and took selfies, and snapped photos from his seat at Lincoln Financial Field. Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.

He didn't hold any grudges against Philly sports fans and would continue to become a man-about-town. Scott also laughed off the parking lot fight.

"It's Philly. We had a brawl before noon," Scott said.

