76ers' Team President Thanks Fans For Believing In "The Process"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a long, hard road but 76ers team President Chris Heck says Joel and company are ready to make a deep post-season run.Speaking exclusively with Action News, Heck said on Wednesday he could not be happier with the way Round 1 ended."It's been so fun. You know, we expected this to happen. We're living it. We're expecting a lot more. Our fans are expecting a lot more. But, boy, is it fun to win," he says.The Sixers truly did make a statement Tuesday night closing out round one by dismantling the Nets 122-100 and winning the series four games to one .Now, it's on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors.We spoke with a bunch of fans at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia who agree that the Sixers have come a long way over the years.Jerry Daley of Torresdale says, "I've been around long enough to remember the bad old days several times over and the excitement right now, all the teams are really in play."Meanwhile, Meghan Gravely of Exton says, "You always have to kind of keep the faith but it's so exciting to cheer for these teams. So ready to see them win and go all the way and really makes it an exciting sports town right now."And Chris Heck can't thank the fans enough for sticking with the 76ers and believing in "the process."He says, "The fans had the discipline to see it through and now we are all enjoying it together and it's a great time to be a 76ers fan."Obviously, demand for tickets will be very high so the Sixers front office is also encouraging everyone to only buy tickets from reputable sources. They simply do not want to see anyone lose their hard-earned money.The Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the 76ers and the Raptors begins Saturday night in Toronto.