Abington's Eric Dixon headed for Villanova

Abington Senior High School star Eric Dixon has swag. Want proof?Dixon announced where he's heading next year with a mini movie.In the video, he told the world he's furthering his academic and athletic career at Villanova University.Dixon is averaging over 30 points a game for an Abington team ranked in the Top 25 in the nation by USA Today.Even before he suits up for the 2-time NCAA Champs, Dixon has spent time in the national spotlight.Just last week, this was one of ESPN's Top Plays:Villanova head coach Jay Wright is getting a good one and he knows it."He's got incredible upside. He's a really tough inside player, but his perimeter game is underrated," Wright said.Dixon is the newest member of Abington's 1,000 point club. And the only member of Abington's 2000 point club. He accomplished that milestone last month.Dixon scored 50 that night and is trying to become just the 29th player in Pennsylvania history to score 2,500 points in his career."With hard work and dedication, anything is possible. The coaches at Villanova believe in me, the coaches here believe in me, my community believes in me, all my family and supporters believe in me, but I'm going to put the work in, I know it's a long path to go," Dixon said.