After 17 hour journey, Realmuto ready to win with Phillies

Phillies introduce J.T. Realmuto. Jeff Skversky reports from Clearwater during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky))

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is excited to be in Florida with the Philadelphia Phillies and he couldn't wait to get there.

When Realmuto was traded from the Miami Marlins last Thursday, he left his home in Oklahoma City at night, jumped into his car with his wife and 7-month-old daughter, and drove 17 hours to get to Clearwater for the start of spring training.

The Phillies introduced Realmuto in a press conference on Tuesday. General manager Matt Klentak helped Realmuto put on his No. 10 jersey.

Both sides feel this a beneficial agreement.

Realmuto believes he can win the World Series with the Phillies, and the Phillies say they have the best catcher in baseball.

"I'm just excited to play for a team that has a chance to win a championship. That's all I'm really focusing on. If that takes me to my next level and I'm the best player I've ever been, I'm all for it, but for me, the goal here is to win a championship. I'm not necessarily thinking about how good I'm going to be this year, I'm thinking about how good our team is going to be," Realmuto said.

Klentak says the Realmuto trade does not prohibit them from still going after free agents Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado.

Pitchers and catchers hit the field for the first time on Wednesday.
