Alex Rodriguez optimistic on Phillies' World Series chances

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Few people have gone through what Bryce Harper has gone through. But Alex Rodriguez has.Both Harper and A-Rod were phenoms as kids, making their debuts at 18 and went on to sign the richest deals in baseball history."Bryce Harper is an athlete, not even just in baseball, but just being the athleticism that he is, the polarizing person that he is. The way that he's already devoted himself to this city-look at how the crowd has reacted. I have been here since Friday-there's this anticipation, there's this pause. It's different here," said baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza."From top to bottom in their lineup they're as diversified, they bring power and contact, they have a bonafide superstar in the middle, they have Hoskins who has the opportunity to be the MVP type. I think that if you say 'can they make it to the World Series,' look last year they were David, with no expectations. This year they are Goliath."ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analysts talk Harper and more with Action News producer Mark Meany.