Sports

Alex Rodriguez optimistic on Phillies' World Series chances

EMBED <>More Videos

ESPN Sunday Night baseball analysts talk Harper and more with Action News producer Mark Meany on March 31, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Few people have gone through what Bryce Harper has gone through. But Alex Rodriguez has.

Both Harper and A-Rod were phenoms as kids, making their debuts at 18 and went on to sign the richest deals in baseball history.

"Bryce Harper is an athlete, not even just in baseball, but just being the athleticism that he is, the polarizing person that he is. The way that he's already devoted himself to this city-look at how the crowd has reacted. I have been here since Friday-there's this anticipation, there's this pause. It's different here," said baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza.

"From top to bottom in their lineup they're as diversified, they bring power and contact, they have a bonafide superstar in the middle, they have Hoskins who has the opportunity to be the MVP type. I think that if you say 'can they make it to the World Series,' look last year they were David, with no expectations. This year they are Goliath."

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analysts talk Harper and more with Action News producer Mark Meany.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia newsphilliesmlbaction news sportsespnalex rodriguez
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
Abington man arrested for pretending to be cop, police say
Police: Melee ensues following multiple arrests on South Street
Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Pottstown
Wawa wins bids for liquor licenses in Philadelphia, Delco.
Show More
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Pennwood Middle School investigating possible mumps case
Police searching for elderly woman who suffers from dementia
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
More TOP STORIES News