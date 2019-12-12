Philadelphia Eagles

Alshon Jeffery out for season with foot injury

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery is driven off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is out for the reason.

The team placed Jeffery on Injured Reserve with a foot injury on Thursday.

Jeffery suffered the injury in Monday's victory against the New York Giants.



Coach Doug Pederson had called it a "significant" injury following's the team's 23-17 win.



Jeffery was taken to the locker room on a cart during the second quarter. He was not contacted on the play, but left the field limping before throwing down his helmet and entering the medical tent. He then sat in the front seat of a cart that headed into the tunnel.

Jeffery finished the season with 43 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns.



The Birds promoted wide receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Eagles also signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett to the practice squad.



----

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Michael Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback
32 nominees for NFL Man of the Year announced
Biggest Week 15 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and more
Source: Eagles lose WR Alshon Jeffery for season due to foot injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police sergeant arrested on assault charges
Michael Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback
Local teen hoping to find stem cell transplant match
Official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
Trump says Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem' in tweet
AccuWeather: Sunny, but cold today
Show More
NYC college student stabbed to death during mugging in park
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
Local Hebrew Israelites condemn Jersey City shooting
Portion of Rte. 206 closed in Princeton
Man shot near Mayfair Diner
More TOP STORIES News