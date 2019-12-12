Alshon Jeffery out for season with foot injury

Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted WR Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and placed WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) on Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/iU4ip0oYCj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2019

🚨 BREAKING: Alshon Jeffery OUT for season - placed on IR with foot injury



Eagles promoted WR Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster@6abc #Eagles #AlshonJeffery pic.twitter.com/ZjT63ErlV8 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is out for the reason.The team placed Jeffery on Injured Reserve with a foot injury on Thursday.Jeffery suffered the injury in Monday's victory against the New York Giants.Coach Doug Pederson had called it a "significant" injury following's the team's 23-17 win.Jeffery was taken to the locker room on a cart during the second quarter. He was not contacted on the play, but left the field limping before throwing down his helmet and entering the medical tent. He then sat in the front seat of a cart that headed into the tunnel.Jeffery finished the season with 43 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns.The Birds promoted wide receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.The Eagles also signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett to the practice squad.----ESPN contributed to this report.