PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff hopes hang in balance here are playoff scenarios that could land them in the postseason.
Scenario #1 : Eagles win out
- Eagles beat the Giants 12/9.
- Eagles beat the Redskins on 12/15.
- Eagles beat the Cowboys on 12/22
- Eagles beat the Giants 12/29
Scenario #2 : Eagles win 3 of 4 with a Dallas loss
- Eagles beat the Giants 12/9 or Redskins on 12/15
- Eagles beat Dallas on 12/22
- Eagles beat Giants on 12/29
- Dallas loses to Rams (12/15) or Redskins 12/29
Scenario #3: Eagles win 2 with loss Reskins or Giants / Cowboys loss
- Eagles lose to Giants 12/9 or Redskins 12/15
- Eagles Beat Dallas on 12/22
- Eagles beat Giants on 12/29
- Dallas loses to Rams 12/15 or Redskins 12/29
EAGLES PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: How Birds can get into NFL postseason
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News