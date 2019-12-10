Sports

EAGLES PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: How Birds can get into NFL postseason

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff hopes hang in balance here are playoff scenarios that could land them in the postseason.

Scenario #1 : Eagles win out

- Eagles beat the Giants 12/9.

- Eagles beat the Redskins on 12/15.

- Eagles beat the Cowboys on 12/22

- Eagles beat the Giants 12/29

Scenario #2 : Eagles win 3 of 4 with a Dallas loss

- Eagles beat the Giants 12/9 or Redskins on 12/15

- Eagles beat Dallas on 12/22

- Eagles beat Giants on 12/29

- Dallas loses to Rams (12/15) or Redskins 12/29

Scenario #3: Eagles win 2 with loss Reskins or Giants / Cowboys loss

- Eagles lose to Giants 12/9 or Redskins 12/15

- Eagles Beat Dallas on 12/22

- Eagles beat Giants on 12/29

- Dallas loses to Rams 12/15 or Redskins 12/29
