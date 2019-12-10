EAGLES PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: How Birds can get into NFL postseason

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff hopes hang in balance here are playoff scenarios that could land them in the postseason.- Eagles beat the Giants 12/9.- Eagles beat the Redskins on 12/15.- Eagles beat the Cowboys on 12/22- Eagles beat the Giants 12/29- Eagles beat the Giants 12/9 or Redskins on 12/15- Eagles beat Dallas on 12/22- Eagles beat Giants on 12/29- Dallas loses to Rams (12/15) or Redskins 12/29- Eagles lose to Giants 12/9 or Redskins 12/15- Eagles Beat Dallas on 12/22- Eagles beat Giants on 12/29- Dallas loses to Rams 12/15 or Redskins 12/29