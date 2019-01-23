Beer garden, Shake Shack opening at Citizens Bank Park

If you have got spring fever, here's something to look forward to.The Philadelphia Phillies released illustrations of a new outdoor beer garden and family-friendly sports bar at Citizens Bank Park, adjacent to the Third Base Plaza.It is being called Pass and Stow. The name, the Phillies say, is "an historic nod to the Liberty Bell, which has been part of the Phillies brand and logo for many years. The name is derived from the two Philadelphia foundry workers, John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original bell in 1753, and whose names are inscribed on this important piece of American history."The team says it will have a backyard-type feel, with plenty of TVs to still watch the game. Visitors can grab something to eat at Foundry Pizza.Plus, Shake Shack is also coming to the ballpark. The 120-seat burger shop will be ready for opening day on March 28.One more thing: The Phillies are bringing back the 19-foot high Liberty Bell that was once located atop Veterans Stadium.-----