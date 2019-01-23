PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Beer garden, Shake Shack opening at Citizens Bank Park

EMBED </>More Videos

New additions, Shake Shack coming to Citizens Bank Park. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you have got spring fever, here's something to look forward to.

The Philadelphia Phillies released illustrations of a new outdoor beer garden and family-friendly sports bar at Citizens Bank Park, adjacent to the Third Base Plaza.


It is being called Pass and Stow. The name, the Phillies say, is "an historic nod to the Liberty Bell, which has been part of the Phillies brand and logo for many years. The name is derived from the two Philadelphia foundry workers, John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original bell in 1753, and whose names are inscribed on this important piece of American history."

The team says it will have a backyard-type feel, with plenty of TVs to still watch the game. Visitors can grab something to eat at Foundry Pizza.



Plus, Shake Shack is also coming to the ballpark. The 120-seat burger shop will be ready for opening day on March 28.


One more thing: The Phillies are bringing back the 19-foot high Liberty Bell that was once located atop Veterans Stadium.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Hall tales: Doc's drive, Edgar's lazy eye, Moose's measuring tape
Hoskins has 'gut feeling' Phils will get Harper or Machado
Phillies react to Halladay's election into hall of fame
Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina joining Hall of Fame
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Hall tales: Doc's drive, Edgar's lazy eye, Moose's measuring tape
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Biggest concern for each Top 25 team
More Sports
Top Stories
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Nurse arrested in rape of incapacitated woman who gave birth
3 injured in West Oak Lane fire
South Philly emergency market opens for federal workers
Meek Mill, Jay-Z start criminal justice reform organization
City asks residents to help stop 'short dumping'
Penn State center for research on fraternities, sororities planned
Chris Brown released after rape complaint in Paris
Show More
DA investigating 'hired muscle' at Mariner East pipelines
Man charged with kidnapping missing woman found alive
4 charged in plot to attack Muslim community
Survey says people can't tell Philly, NYC skylines apart
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Flooding Rain Thursday Morning
More News