Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, expected to sign with Bucs

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
Brady turns 43 in August, and his next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January.
Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, and according to ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are his expected landing spot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.
There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.