On Cloud 9: Broomall's Natasha Cloud becomes 1st female athlete to sign with Converse

The former St. Joseph's University and Cardinal O'Hara High School star just became the first ever female athlete to sign a contract with Converse.
"It's really crazy. I'm a small town kid, grew up in Broomall. I was an underdog my whole life, even now in my career I'm still kind of in that underdog mentality. This is a dream come true," Cloud said.
For Cloud, its a big deal.
Not just for what it means in her wallet, but for what it means for women in general.
“The biggest thing is for me to use my platform as a microphone. That’s the goal, be a voice for the voiceless.” - @T_Cloud4.— Converse (@Converse) June 8, 2020
We are both proud and humbled to welcome WNBA champion @T_Cloud4 to the family. pic.twitter.com/0NTqqWCJUi
"When you're talking about consistently trying to break down barriers for the next generation of female athletes, this is one of those things. I'm Converse's first ever female athlete. And when I say that, I still get chills every single time," Cloud said.
The reigning WNBA champ takes her role as a role model very seriously, especially during these times.
She's marched in Philadelphia for Black Lives Matter, and recently penned a pointed article in The Players' Tribune.
"When George Floyd was murdered, I had a bunch of emotions and I didn't know what to do with them. The Players' Tribune gave me a place for my emotions to go onto a piece of paper. And through that, I was not only able to educate some people, but also move some people in the right direction in this fight," Cloud said.
"I always say if I can change one heart, one mind, one perspective, then that's a win for me. "