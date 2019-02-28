Bryce Harper fronts cover of MLB: The Show 19 in Phillies uniform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5145678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bryce Harper signs with Philadelphia Phillies. Watch the report from Jamie Apody on 6abc.com.

MLB: The Show 19 will hit store shelves in a few weeks and you can expect a familiar face to be gracing the cover of the game.Sony, which owns PlayStation, shared this image of their 2019 cover: Bryce Harper in a Phillies uniform.Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins. His average annual value of $25.4 million ranks 14th in baseball history.MLB The Show 19 will be available for purchase on March 26, 2019.-----