Bryce Harper hits 1st spring training home run with Phillies

Four days before the end of the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training schedule, Harper hit his first home run for his new team. The two-run shot came in the bottom of the first inning, when Harper unloaded on a first-pitch fastball from Toronto Blue Jays righty Sam Gaviglio and sent a screaming line drive over the right field wall at Spectrum Field.
🔥🔥 Bryce Harper 1st HR! 🔥🔥— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 21, 2019
🚨Harper gets standing ovation from Phillies fans in Clearwater after HR #1 in Spring Training @6abc #BryceHarper #Phillies pic.twitter.com/39JtKe0t8g
After crossing home plate, Harper high-fived fellow newcomer Andrew McCutchen, who walked to start the frame, then waved his left hand in acknowledgment to the ecstatic home crowd.
A former MVP with the Washington Nationals, Harper signed a historic 13-year, $330 million free agent contract with Philadelphia on March 2. The 26-year-old slugger played in his first Grapefruit League game a week later on March 9, but didn't get his first hit until yesterday, when he recorded a single in two at-bats against the Detroit Tigers.
Including his home run on Thursday, Harper is now 2-for-11 with six strikeouts and five walks. Prior to Thursday, Harper was 0-for-4 lifetime during the regular season against Gaviglio.