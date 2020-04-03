Sports

Bryce Harper, wife Kayla donate $500,000 to coronavirus relief efforts in Philadelphia, Las Vegas

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla announced Thursday they are donating to coronavirus relief efforts in Philadelphia and in Harper's hometown of Las Vegas.

Harper posted a statement on social media with the caption, "Sending our love to everyone #crushcovid"

The statement read:
"We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury. As the world battles COVID-19 and its effects, we are keeping the faith and praying for a swift return to normalcy.

"Through the power of prayer and helping each other with pure intent and love, we will get through the TOGETHER! Faith in our Lord and Savior will help heal the world.

"Las Vegas will always be my family's first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly.

"In partnership with @directrelief and @threesquarelv in Las Vegas and @philabundance in Philadelphia, our family has committed $500,000 to help those in most immediate need.

"Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbryce harperphiladelphia philliesbaseballcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Action News Investigation: PPE procurement is ongoing struggle
Troopers in Del. can now stop drivers with out-of-state tags
Grocery store owner supplying employees with face shields, masks
Philly coronavirus death toll climbs to 17; city approves emergency funds
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
All of Pa. under stay-at-home order, COVID-19 cases at 7,016
Nurse says she worked for 7 days while infected with COVID-19
Show More
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Coronavirus empties Philadelphia museums, galleries, stages
NJ unemployment claims skyrocket to record level
Deadline approaching for businesses to apply for waivers to reopen
More TOP STORIES News