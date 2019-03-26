Sports

'I'm very excited': Bryce Harper ready for Phillies Opening Day crowd

Bryce Harper ready for Phillies Opening Day crowd. Jamie Apody has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 26, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA -- We are just two days away from Phillies Opening Day.



Action News was there as superstar Bryce Harper took batting practice Tuesday.

We also caught up with him to hear what it was like to be at Citizens Bank Park for the first time as a Phillie.

"Man, just walking up the steps today actually, it was definitely different being on the other side. But coming up the steps, it was cool to be able to see Citizens Bank from that side," said Harper. "And then just imagining the crowd and the fans. I don't think I can even envision what it's going to be like. I'm very excited to see what that's going to be like, to see what the ovation is going to be for not just myself but my teammates as well."

south philadelphia bryce harper phillies
