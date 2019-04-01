WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Sports
Bryce Harper's weekend debut as a Philadelphia Phillie
It started out with a pair of strikeouts but ended with a pair of long balls.
WPVI
It started out with a pair of strikeouts but ended with a pair of long balls. We look back at Bryce Harper's exhilarating three-game debut as a Phillie.
Related topics:
sports
south philadelphia
phillies
bryce harper
mlb
action news sports
phillies
