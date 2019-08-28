Carli Lloyd says she's considering offers to become NFL kicker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carli Lloyd says an NFL team that she would not name wants her to join its roster.
Lloyd, a Burlington County, New Jersey native and international soccer star, kicked the ball last week at Eagles practice.
In a video that went viral, you can see the World Cup champ nail some monster field goals.
Lloyd says someone approached her afterward to kick in a preseason game.
Lloyd says she is considering the offer.
