Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed Dodge Challenger for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles' fans - you now have a chance to own quarterback Carson Wentz's car, but it will cost you a pretty penny.The 2018 Eagles-green Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe, complete with ultra-wide wheels, custom hood and a trunk with the Demon logo, can be yours for $149,984.The souped-up car has the number 11 stitched into the black leather headrest, along with Wentz's signature, and a neon-green speaker system in the trunk.Barbera on the Boulevard, in Northeast Philadelphia, has teamed up with Wentz, with a portion of the proceeds going to his A01 Foundation.The car is powered by a "massive SuperCharged 6.2 liter HEMI SRT V8" engine and a "race-prepped 8-speed automatic transmission" capable of a 9.65-second quarter-mile time and a top speed of 199 mph, according to Barbera's website.The car currently has 3,689 miles and has a retail value of $156,000.