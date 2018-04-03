VILLANOVA

Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Villanova closed Tuesday after win, celebration. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. --
Winning another national championship means no classes at Villanova.



Villanova University and Villanova Law are closed Tuesday after the men's basketball team won their second NCAA Championship in three years Monday night.

The Wildcats defeated Michigan 79-62.

As soon as the game finished, fans streamed out from the campus, cheering and chanting.

EMBED More News Videos

Villanova fans celebrate after the Wildcats win their second National CHampionship in three years.



Police say the celebration on Lancaster Avenue which went well into the early morning hours was mostly orderly, but there were two arrests.

Police say the two arrests were for a minor assault and underage drinking.

Students, alums, fans could not contain themselves after the Wildcats' victory.

"We're freshmen! This was the most incredible best feeling in the world," one student said.

It was the best feeling in the world for many people in the sea of Villanova fans.

"It's actually really nice that Villanova set up the Connelly Center so we could celebrate everything. It's been a lot of fun," a student said.

But with the celebration came some problems.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of Villanova fans rushed off campus and onto Lancaster Avenue to celebrate championship win.



A street sign was ripped from the ground and floated through the crowd.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a bonfire that burned at Lancaster and Ithan Avenues with fans celebrating around it.

Officers on motorcycles came through to disperse the crowd.

Police greased poles before the game, but at least one reveler still managed to climb all the way up to the street sign.



Officials say more than 400 police officers, along with the FBI and township employees helped to monitor the celebration.

"We've had the five county regional task force here, representation from Delaware County MERT, Montgomery County MERT, Philadelphia MERT, which is a mass incident response team, to help us with the celebratory people out there causing problems but doing it in a nice and orderly way," Sgt. George Smith of the Radnor Township Community Emergency Response Team said.

Everyone is now looking forward to celebrating with a parade, but there is no word yet when that will happen.

The team is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsvillanovacollege basketballfinal fourNCAA
VILLANOVA
Latino-American H.S. students debate at Villlanova University
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Baseball goes high-tech on Villlanova's campus
Lower Merion school plan may close newly opened Stoneleigh
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
More villanova
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News