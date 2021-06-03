Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to talk about plans for his final season, retirement

Coach K is scheduled to speak at a press conference inside Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium at 11:30 a.m. That press conference can be seen live in the above video player.
The 2021-2022 season will be Coach K's final one as the head coach at Duke University. Coach K took the Duke job in 1980; since then he's built it from the ground up into one of the premiere programs in all of college basketball.
He has won more college basketball games and NCAA tournament games than any other men's coach. His five national titles rank second behind only UCLA's John Wooden, who won 10.
Duke announced that Jon Scheyer will be Coach K's successor. Scheyer is currently an associate head coach on the team. He is a former player who helped Duke win the national title in 2010.
Who is Jon Scheyer? Meeting the Duke basketball assistant who will be Coach K's successor
Scheyer served as interim coach last year for Duke when Krzyzewski was sidelined for a January win against Boston College due to COVID-19 protocols. Scheyer has never been a college head coach.
Coach K's announcement comes the same offseason that his rival at the University of North Carolina, Roy Williams, announced his retirement from coaching.
"Mike's been fantastic for the game of basketball. He's been fantastic for college basketball. He's been fantastic for the ACC, the greatest rivalry in sports -- Duke, North Carolina basketball," Williams said of the retirement announcement on Wednesday.