College lacrosse player sidelined over head too big for helmet

If you're really good at something, like playing an instrument or sports, someone may say, "Hey, don't get a big head."

ILLINOIS (WPVI) --
Well, there is a lacrosse player whose head is literally too big and it's keeping him off the field.

Meet Alex Chu, a lacrosse player at Wheaton College in Illinois who has a very round head.

His head is too wide to fit in a regulation helmet and that means he hasn't been able to play in a game.

The 19-year-old's head is just over 25 inches round, and the largest certified helmet for college players is 24 inches.

So, without the proper equipment he has to stay on the sideline.

"Lacrosse is such a big part of my life. It's been hard not playing. This is the longest time since I've picked up the sport that I've gone without playing," Chu said.

There is good news: there are two companies working to find or make a helmet that will fit Alex.

As for Alex, he says his dad has a rather large, square head, but he's not blaming him.

