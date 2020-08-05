sports flash

Coronavirus has Phillies against the ropes with daunting schedule ahead

By
The Philadelphia Phillies have their work cut out for them if they are going to make the 2020 MLB playoffs.


A slow start, a coronavirus scare and an unexpected week off from play has the team sitting at the bottom of the standings with a brutal 56 games in 54 days on the horizon.

At 1-3, every game from here on out will take on more importance.


6abc Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and starting pitcher Jake Arrieta explore the cause of the slow start and the uphill battle facing the team in this week's Sports Flash.
