Dad Vail Regatta kicks off Friday on the Schuylkill

More than 100 colleges and 3,000 rowers from the U.S. and Canada will take part in the prestigious regatta.
The course is 2,000 meters long, finishing at the Grand Stand by the Columbia Avenue Bridge.
Keep in mind, there are race-related detours.
Kelly Drive between Strawberry Mansion Drive and Fountain Green will stay closed until Saturday at 8 p.m.
There are free shuttles to and from the event parking lots and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The Friday races run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday's races begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.
The regatta is presented by Independence Blue Cross, Coca Cola, and PECO,