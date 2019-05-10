Dad Vail Regatta

Dad Vail Regatta kicks off Friday on the Schuylkill

Dad Vail Regatta kicks off Friday on the Schuylkill.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 81st annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta kicks off Friday on the Schuylkill River.

More than 100 colleges and 3,000 rowers from the U.S. and Canada will take part in the prestigious regatta.

Jefferson senior rowers receive diplomas early to compete in Dad Vail Regatta.



The course is 2,000 meters long, finishing at the Grand Stand by the Columbia Avenue Bridge.

Keep in mind, there are race-related detours.

Kelly Drive between Strawberry Mansion Drive and Fountain Green will stay closed until Saturday at 8 p.m.

Dad Vail Regatta detours in effect.



There are free shuttles to and from the event parking lots and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Friday races run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday's races begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

The regatta is presented by Independence Blue Cross, Coca Cola, and PECO,
