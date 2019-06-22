u.s. & world

David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care: Wife

BOSTON -- David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.
