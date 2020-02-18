Sports

Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital, Denny Hamlin wins race

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SAN FRANCISCO -- NASCAR's Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash after the race was pushed back a day due to rain.

During the final lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was leading when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

According to ESPN, Newman was removed from his car and taken to a local hospital. However, his condition is unknown at this time.

Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was able to take the leader position and win the Daytona 500 for the third time. He beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.

Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacar crashnascaru.s. & worldrace carcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware County 2nd grader dies from flu complications
Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at Delco bar
Growing coronavirus concerns for upcoming vacationers
Bensalem hotel explosion caused by aerosol can: Source
Sex therapist Amie Harwick dies; former boyfriend arrested
Local woman turns to Instant Pot community to help her stepdad find love
Missing 10-year-old boy from New Castle Co. found safe
Show More
Preparations continue for installation of Philly's new archbishop
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Berks County plant
Crash halts traffic on westbound I-76
Del. school board president resigns after controversial comments
More TOP STORIES News