Delran Eagles fan in running to win tickets for next 100 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WPVI) -- It's not just the players anxiously waiting to hear their name called during the NFL Draft. There's a die-hard Eagles fan who is also on the edge of his seat.

Delran, New Jersey's Matt McMillan is as die-hard as they come. He was one of three finalists to win tickets to see the Eagles for the next 100 years.

To become a finalist, McMillan has to submit a picture or video showing how they are a super fan.

McMillan was one the stage representing Philadelphia ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was unfortunately beat out by Giants fan Gregory Hampton who won the prize.
