Sports

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson talks bullying, leadership with West Philly students

EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson talks bullying, leadership with West Philly students. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Returning Eagles favorite DeSean Jackson paid a visit to a West Philadelphia school sharing motivational insight.

Wednesday's visit to the Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School is part of Jackson's community outreach foundation.

The NFL star shared messages of leadership and taking the initiative, as well as tackling the topic of bullying.

"I'm excited to reach these people and really help change their mentality and their focus," said Jackson.

Jackson was in Philadelphia for six seasons with the Eagles through 2013.

He re-signed back in March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia newsaction news sportseducationphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, hit by car while crossing street in Philly
High school teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges
Police: Man threw objects, using machete in NJ road rage incident
Teen shot outside Southwest Philadelphia corner store
Challenges facing mass transit in Philadelphia region
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
Dredging of Schuylkill River to begin this summer
Show More
Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder of detective in NJ
Reading Officials Push For Improvement After Violent 2018
Barr testifies: AG says Mueller letter was 'a bit snitty'
Memorial service held in Del. for Marine killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
2 men arrested in stolen car ring in New Castle County
More TOP STORIES News