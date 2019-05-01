Eagles WR DeSean Jackson talks bullying, leadership with West Philly students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Returning Eagles favorite DeSean Jackson paid a visit to a West Philadelphia school sharing motivational insight.Wednesday's visit to the Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School is part of Jackson's community outreach foundation.The NFL star shared messages of leadership and taking the initiative, as well as tackling the topic of bullying."I'm excited to reach these people and really help change their mentality and their focus," said Jackson.Jackson was in Philadelphia for six seasons with the Eagles through 2013.He re-signed back in March.