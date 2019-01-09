Dick Vermeil: Give more credit to Eagles' coaches

As the Eagles make another run for the Super Bowl, a lot of the talk is about the players and especially quarterback Nick Foles.But, Philly legend Dick Vermeil says, the coaching staff isn't getting enough credit."To do what they've done with the secondary? Jim Schwartz is a genius!" the former Birds coach said.We had a chance to sit down with the legendary NFL coach inside his home office to talk a little football on Tuesday.The coach says making a post-season run after winning the Super Bowl is never easy.Then, add in all the setbacks and injuries the Eagles have endured this season, and Vermeil says Coach Doug Pederson and his staff have an uncanny ability to adapt.And, of course, that includes the offensive side of the ball."The results are showing in the offensive game plan. I mean the last few games have been unbelievable. The one against Houston was a masterpiece as far as I'm concerned," Vermeil said.Coach Vermeil got the Eagles to the Super Bowl after the 1980 season, but he didn't win the big game until he led the St. Louis Rams to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.So, what does this beloved member of Eagles History have to say about their upcoming game against the Saints?"I think they can beat New Orleans. I really do. It'll be tough, sure, but they've got to go in here and play smart. You can't give them a 15-yard penalty when you stop them on 3rd down. You can't jump off-sides. You can't drop a pass in the end zone," he said.In other words: the Birds are going to have to play near-perfect football.-----