Philadelphia Phillies

Didi Gregorius, Phillies agree to 2-year, $28 million deal: Sources

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius reacts after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets pitcher Rick Porcello, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Didi Gregorius is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies after the free-agent shortstop reached a two-year, $28 million deal with the team, sources confirmed to 6abc and ESPN on Saturday.

Gregorius, who turns 31 on Feb. 18, proved to be a huge bargain in 2020 for the Phillies, who signed the free agent to a one-year, $14 million deal last offseason. He rebounded from an injury-plagued 2019 season with the New York Yankees by hitting .284 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and 34 runs scored -- and an .827 OPS -- for the Phillies during the pandemic-shortened season.



Gregorius missed extensive time for the Yankees in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, which he had to repair an elbow ligament that was torn during the 2018 AL Division Series vs. Boston. He wound up hitting .238 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2019.

Over the past five seasons, Gregorius is tied for fourth with Xander Bogaerts among all major league shortstops in home runs (98), trailing only Trevor Story (134), Francisco Lindor (126) and Javier Baez (108). He is also fifth in RBIs (344), ninth in slugging percentage (.469, with a minimum of 150 games) and ninth in extra-base hits (215) in that same span.

Gregorius has provided Gold Glove-caliber defense throughout his career, and his .978 career fielding percentage is the fifth best among players with at least 800 games played at the position since 2012.

Overall, Gregorius has a .265 career batting average with 120 home runs, 457 RBIs and a .748 OPS over nine seasons with the Reds, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Phillies.

Gregorius' deal with the Phillies was first reported by The Athletic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia philliesaction news sports
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Schilling asks to be removed from HOF list after finishing short
Phillies keep J.T. Realmuto with 5-year, $115 million deal: Sources
Bradley joins Phillies, urges new team to keep Realmuto
Minor league affiliates tracker: How MLB's restructure shakes out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
Winter Storm Watch: Latest nor'easter timeline & expected snow totals
2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Philly health commissioner facing calls to resign over vaccine fallout
Camden Co. reschedules COVID vaccine appointments due to winter storm
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storms
Show More
3 arrested in Philadelphia 'games of skill' thefts
Dashcam video captures hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
LIST: Top COVID vaccines around the world
More TOP STORIES News