Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Doug Pederson Timeline to Return per NFL Protocols



▪️If not showing symptoms, can return 10 days after positive test or 5 days if he tests negative twice



▪️If showing symptoms, 10+ days must pass since the symptoms 1st occurred + 72+ hours must pass since symptoms last occurred https://t.co/J7dX0uykmb pic.twitter.com/Jkl4ugcvNR