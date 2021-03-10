Sports

Drexel advances to men's NCAA basketball tournament for first time in 25 years

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)

PHILADELPHIA -- Mate Okros scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and sixth-seeded Drexel is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years after defeating eighth-seeded Elon 63-56 in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday night.

The Dragons, whose last NCAA appearance came in 1996 as a member of the America East Conference, were 10-of-17 from 3-point range and went 29-of-51 in their three wins.


Xavier Bell added 11 points and was one of three players with two 3s for Drexel (12-7), which played four games at James Madison's Atlantic Union Bank Center this season and only two at home due to COVID-19 issues.

Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points for Elon (10-9), which had its seven-game winning streak end in a bid to be the first team to win four straight in the CAA tourney. Ikenna Ndugba added 16 points for the Phoenix, who have never been to the Division I Big Dance.

Elon beat top-seeded James Madison by one in the quarterfinals and defending champion Hofstra by 18 in the semifinals.

Elon was within 57-53 following a McIntosh 3 with 1:02 to play but the Dragons went 6-for-6 from the foul line, making them 16-for-16 in the final minute of its last two games.


Drexel is now 8-7 against Elon overall but they didn't play this season because of COVID issues.

Drexel took a 32-27 halftime lead, making 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range to 1 of 8 for the Phoenix. Okros hit 3 of 4 from distance and Zach Walton hit one from the left corner in the closing seconds for the Dragons.

Neither team shot a free throw in the first half but Drexel was 11 of 14 in the second when Elon was 2 of 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiamarch madnessaction news sportsncaadrexel university
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
Elderly couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashes on AC Expressway
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Philly pastor pushing to be proactive in fight against crime
Dog found severely abused gets adopted by first responder
Show More
15-year-old dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Biden dog Major in doghouse after injuring security agent
Philly could reach herd immunity from COVID by summer
NJ educators get vaccinated for COVID: 'Definitely a sense of relief'
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
More TOP STORIES News