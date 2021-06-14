Eagles agree to terms with QB Nick Mullens for 1-year deal

It is a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.
Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/HdaxAs3kEx— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 14, 2021
The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.
Mullens has started 16 games over three seasons, going 5-11 with a 64.5 completion percentage, 25 TDs and 22 INT.— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 14, 2021
He was placed on injured reserve last December after injuring his elbow during a loss to Dallas.
The Eagles have signed former 49ers QB Nick Mullens.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2021
Fun fact: Mullens threw for 4,405 yards in his first 16 starts, trailing only Patrick Mahomes for the most in NFL history.
Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre's single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.
Mullens joins fellow quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on the Birds.
Head Coach Nick Sirianni has yet to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
