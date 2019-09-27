Philadelphia Eagles Back Home After Huge win at Lambeau Field against the Packers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles returned home early Friday morning fresh off a dramatic 34-27 win over the Packers.The players will enjoy a well earned day off, while Doug Pederson met with the media to discuss Thursday night's important victory."We talk about resiliency, we talk about toughness and hanging together and kind of when our backs are against the wall - that's when it seems like we play our best football. And that was evident last night," Pederson said.Also evident: the Eagles may need some help on defense. The injury list at cornerback just keeps growing: Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, and Avonte Maddox are the latest wounded Birds.Look for the Eagles to make a move sometime in the next few days via trade (Jalen Ramsey anyone?) or free agent signing.And one more injury note: Maddox, who suffered a scary-looking injury in the fourth quarter, did return home with the team and has been diagnosed with a concussion and neck injury.Pederson said Friday that Maddox is "in great spirits."The same can be said for all Eagles fans as the Birds now sit at 2-2 on the season.