Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox lies injured on the field during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

By Tim McManus
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

Maddox has movement in all extremities, the team announced. For precautionary reasons, he was sent to a hospital for further evaluation.





The entire Eagles team gathered around him while he was being tended to on the turf after being accidentally hit in the head by teammate Andrew Sendejo.

Teammates said Maddox was joking and laughing while on the stretcher, and that helped ease their minds as they turned their focus to the end of the game.

"I was cracking jokes just to make him laugh," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "He laughed -- a lot, actually.

"It's a scary thing when it's one of your teammates -- especially somebody young like him, who's been playing really well for us. He was good. He was moving around, so that was a good sign."



Maddox's replacement, Craig James, came up with a pass deflection that resulted in a Nigel Bradham interception to secure the Eagles' 34-27 win.

"We pretty much just clicked into the mentality of, 'We've got to win it for him,'" Bradham said. "That was a critical loss for us, a guy that plays multiple positions.

"We were playing for him. He took a critical hit on that play, and hopefully everything turns out all right for him."
