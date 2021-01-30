Die-hard Eagles fan, health care worker surprised with Super Bowl tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles held a special Zoom call Thursday night to surprise health care workers with tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.The NFL announced last week that 7,500 vaccinated frontline workers, mainly from the Tampa Bay area, will be in attendance.Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was the surprise guest for those who just found out the exciting news."I was actually one of the first people to find out I got a ticket, so I was just, I was ecstatic. I didn't know what to think, I got goosebumps," Kevin Boyd of Tampa said.Boyd was one of 7,500 health care workers surprised by the NFL. He was able to get the opportunity given he's received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.Boyd is originally from Philadelphia but now lives in Tampa. During a Zoom call, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said giving back in this way was personal, given his mother was a nurse.Boyd said it meant a lot to have support from the league. He looks forward to soon being in the stands when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs."I appreciate the opportunity from NFL. I think it's an amazing chance, once in a lifetime. I can't thank them enough. It's going to be something I'll never forget," Boyd said.The ultimate die-hard Eagles fan has a lot of exciting news coming up.One month after his planned Super Bowl trip, Boyd is expecting his first child. He and his wife are excited for their son who they are naming after a starting Eagles player.