EMBED >More News Videos Eagles kicker, Jake Elliot, to return home to face Bears: Jamie Apody reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 3, 2019

As the clock winds down until Sunday's kickoff, fan excitement is ramping up for the Eagles NFC wild card matchup with the Bears.The birds are headed into the postseason, again considered the underdogs.But fans like the odds, and they're banking on Nick Foles to lead the team to playoff glory.Still other fans are keeping hope alive for a repeat and a rematch with Tom Brady and the Patriots.------