Several Eagles fans we've been speaking with say they're determined to make Sunday's game in Chicago. Tickets are starting at around $300 and fans are scrambling get out to the Windy City for the game.One such fan, Jim Staskel of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, considers himself an Eagles super fan. His basement and his bathroom are covered in team memorabilia."We really treasure the Brian Dawkins helmet coming into the hall of fame," he said. "Everyone knows how much I love the Eagles, we'll find room for it somewhere."Staskel even proposed to his wife at the 2005 super bowl in Jacksonville. They are now planning to make the trip to this weekend's playoff game in Chicago.Many fans are scrambling to buy tickets and gear for the game against the Bears."I was checking flights while the Eagles/Redskins game was going on, so as soon as it looked like the Vikings were going to lose, I pulled the trigger and booked the flight," said J.P. Lutz of Center City.If you don't have time to book a flight you can always ride the Megabus. It might take you longer, but it could save you some money. Round trip tickets are around $200.There are about 56 seats open on the bus.Both Jim and JP will be flying out, but once in the Windy City, they will both be with the Green Legion, who is providing the hotel and the tickets to the game."They were costly, but I think as the airlines knew what was happening they were increasing their flights rapidly," said Staskel.You can't buy tickets to the Chicago game at the Linc, so you'll either have to contact the Bears office or go through StubHub or Ticketmaster. Both have been verified through the NFL.------